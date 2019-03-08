Senior district council cabinet position scrapped

A senior position on East Devon District Council has been axed months after a former cabinet member was sacked from the position.

The cabinet selected by the ruling Independent Group consisted of ten members, but councillor Paul Millar's former transformation portfolio has been vacant since he quit the group last month.

A report to the full council meeting, taking place on Wednesday (October 23) confirms that Cllr Ben Ingham, leader of the council, has decided to not replace the transformation portfolio holder position in his cabinet.

No reason for the decision of the leader of the council to not replace the portfolio holder position is stated in the papers ahead of the meeting.

The cabinet collectively will take on responsibility for delivery of the council plan and the associated strategies of fit for purpose, careful choices and commercialisation of services.

Cllr Millar said: "I am pleased the role has been scrapped - there seems to be all of these financial-related positions that over lap with each other.

"Clearly the leader thinks I'm irreplaceable or the transformation portfolio was a poisoned chalice."

The report says that Cllr Jess Bailey, corporate services portfolio holder, will take on responsibility for digital by design and systems thinking, while Cllr Geoff Pook, asset management portfolio holder, will now be responsible for commercialisation of assets rather than revenue generation.

Next Wednesday's meeting will also see changes made to committee membership as a result of the political balance of the council changes following Cllr Millar's resignation from the Independent Group.

The council now consists of 19 members in the Independent Group, 19 Conservatives, 11 from the East Devon Alliance, eight Liberal Democrats, two Green Party members, and one Independent, Cllr Millar.

Sitting as an Independent, he is entitled to two seats across all the committees, and the full council is recommended to approve a proposal that would see the ruling Independent Group lose a seat on both the overview committee and the licensing and enforcement committee.