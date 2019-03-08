Advanced search

Developer funds to boost skate park work

PUBLISHED: 10:50 12 August 2019

The skate park in LIme Kiln Car Park, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

The skate park in LIme Kiln Car Park, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

More than £30,000 in developer cash will be spent on replacing Budleigh Salterton's skate park.

Work on the Lime Kiln car park facility is set to begin 'imminently' and money from Section 106 funding is set to boost that project.

In the latest round of funding, which has come from developers to offset the impact of development on the community, Budleigh has been given more than £30,000 which will be added to funds to replace the skate park.

A survey in Budleigh previously identified the skate park as a potential use of Section 106 funding and skate park users were consulted on the design of the new facility.

Former mayor Tom Wright said: "Work is due to start imminently.

"We have had our cycle path across The Green, the outdoor gyms at Lime Kiln and on The Green and the Multi Use Games Area at Greenway Lane, all paid for by Section 106 money."

