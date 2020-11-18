Advanced search

Second dog rescue call in 24 hours for Exmouth RNLI

PUBLISHED: 16:47 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 18 November 2020

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to conduct the search. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

A dog in difficulty in the River Exe prompted volunteer lifesavers from Exmouth to be called out.

At shortly before 12:30pm on Wednesday, (November 18), in what was their second tasking to a dog in distress in 24 hours, Exmouth RNLI relief inshore lifeboat Peggy-D, was launched.

The lifeboat crew was responding to reports of a black cocker spaniel struggling in the River Exe between Lympstone and Lower Halsdon Farm area.

The crew discovered the dog that was in shallow water and were able to advise the owner not to attempt to rescue the animal.

They directed the coastguard team to its location where the dog was returned to its owner, safe and uninjured at shortly after 1pm.

At that point, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station where it was back on service at 1.35pm.

For the RNLI’s advice and tips on safe dog walking by the coast, visit https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/coastal-walking/dog-walking

