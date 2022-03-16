Second Covid booster jabs to be offered in Devon

Vulnerable people in Devon will soon be offered a second Covid booster jab – making it their fourth vaccination.

The programme for people aged over 75 and the clinically vulnerable will start ‘very shortly,’ Dr Paul Johnson, clinical chair of the NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group, said this week.

“It tends to be around six months after your initial booster. And we’ll use the national booking service in order to provide that,” he told a Team Devon meeting of local leaders.

Dr Johnson also revealed that the NHS was also about to start offering five-to-11-year-olds a jab.

It comes as Covid cases have soared across Devon, with a health chief urging people to stay at home if they feel unwell.

Figures for the week to last Thursday [10 March] show the rate in the Devon County Council area rose by 74 per cent, compared to 66 per cent in Plymouth and 43 per cent in Torbay.

The East Devon district still has the highest rate, at 873 cases per 100,000, closely followed by Teignbridge on 801.

Covid vaccination: second booster jabs will be offered to the most vulnerable people - Credit: Steven Cornfield Unsplash

Latest figures for vaccinations show 71 per cent of people aged over 12 have received their booster jabs in the Devon County Council area.

Research from UK Health Security Agency reveals that the NHS booster programme has helped prevent around 157,000 hospitalisations across the UK since mid-December.

Speaking at this week’s meeting, Dr Johnson said the booster programme is helping to reduce the number of people who are becoming seriously ill with the virus, despite a recent rise in Covid infections and hospitalisations.

He explained that although the number of people in hospital with Covid had risen to more than 230 across Devon’s hospitals, very few need intensive care treatment.

“At the height of the pandemic, it was about 10 per cent needing intensive care, whereas at the moment we only have four in our intensive care units,” Dr Johnson said.

“So, the good news is that this particular variant doesn’t seem to be having the impact [in making people seriously ill] and it’s also testament to the effectiveness of the booster vaccine and the number of people within Devon who have actually got that booster.”