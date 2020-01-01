Exmouth man pleads guilty to sexual assault on moving train

Exeter Magistrates' Court Archant

An Exmouth man has admitted sexually assaulting a woman on a moving train bound for Exmouth.

Sebastian Sienko, of Imperial Road, admitted to intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over and that the contact was sexual when the victim did not consent, and he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Exeter Magistrates' Court heard how the victim boarded a train bound for Exmouth at around 5.30pm on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Sienko got on board the train at Digby and Sowton where he stood in the same area as the victim.

The court heard how he positioned himself behind the victim who told police she felt there was no reason for him to be so close.

Prosecuting, Richard Parkhouse said Sienko began touching the victim sexually, on top of the clothing she was wearing.

He said: "These actions made her feel sick and feel restricted as to what she could do."

The court heard how she managed to move to the other side of the vestibule where they were both standing and positioned herself with her back to a partition.

Mr Parkhouse said Sienko was smirking at her and she saw him 'touching' himself.

At around 6.05pm the train arrived in Exmouth and the victim immediately made her way out of the train.

Mr Parkhouse said a witness approached the victim and later called the British Transport Police to report the crime.

The victim made her way to a nearby pub where she knew friends of hers would be.

In a victim impact statement, she said the incident has made her nervous about train travel and has resulted in an increase in her alcohol consumption.

The court heard how Sienko handed himself in to police, telling them he was intoxicated and under the influence of ecstasy.

Defending, Michaela Cole said Sienko was remorseful.

She said: "The defendant saw the public appeal, was aware of the circumstances, and surrendered himself to the British Transport Police.

"He showed remorse and identified himself as the culprit."

The case was adjourned pending a pre-sentencing report. Sienko was given conditional bail and is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 5.