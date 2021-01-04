Published: 12:00 PM January 4, 2021

An Exmouth business has acted as the broker in the sale of a ‘superyacht’ listed at more than £21million.

Seawood Yachts confirmed the sale of the ‘BASH’ - a 56-metre Benetti. The Exmouth business acted as broker representing the owner.

Burgess Yachts acted on behalf of the buyer.

With a list price of more than £21m, it is probably the largest superyacht sale by a Devon-based brokerage.

The yacht has now entered a Greek shipyard for a complete repaint and when completed, the vessel will be heading to the subcontinent.

John Wood director of Seawood Yachts said: “Yacht brokerage is a difficult business of trying to find a willing buyer and a willing seller, with the right price and conditions.

“And so we are delighted to have been able to help deliver a deal for both sides, on what is a stunning yacht, and are very pleased that the new owner has retained Seawood to carry on the Yacht Management, even though we are more than 10,000 miles away.”