News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Exmouth firm represents seller in sale of multi-million-pound superyacht

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:00 PM January 4, 2021   
The BASH superyacht

The BASH superyacht - Credit: Seawood Yachts

An Exmouth business has acted as the broker in the sale of a ‘superyacht’ listed at more than £21million. 

Seawood Yachts confirmed the sale of the ‘BASH’ - a 56-metre Benetti. The Exmouth business acted as broker representing the owner. 

Burgess Yachts acted on behalf of the buyer. 

With a list price of more than £21m, it is probably the largest superyacht sale by a Devon-based brokerage. 

 The yacht has now entered a Greek shipyard for a complete repaint and when completed, the vessel will be heading to the subcontinent. 

John Wood director of Seawood Yachts said: “Yacht brokerage is a difficult business of trying to find a willing buyer and a willing seller, with the right price and conditions.  

“And so we are delighted to have been able to help deliver a deal for both sides, on what is a stunning yacht, and are very pleased that the new owner has retained Seawood to carry on the Yacht Management, even though we are more than 10,000 miles away.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 Exmouth pharmacist gets top honour for her work with cancer care
  2. 2 Exmouth firm represents seller in sale of multi-million-pound superyacht
  3. 3 Woman accused on Exmouth murder remanded in custody
  1. 4 MBE honour for Exmouth police officer Lindy
  2. 5 Exmouth Sea Cadets show commitment in 2020 - surviving two lockdowns
  3. 6 Budleigh pub’s new teenage landlady takes over
  4. 7 Man dies at Exmouth home - murder investigation launched
  5. 8 Here's to the end of a difficult year - Anthony Bernard
  6. 9 Woman to appear in court over alleged Exmouth murder
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film

Emily's plea to help her realise Hollywood dream

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Radio Exe owner: A waiter in Exmouth saved my life

Paul Nero

Logo Icon

Angel of the South descends on Topsham for Christmas

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Theatre | Gallery

‘Resilient’ young Exmouth actors perform musical piece during lockdown

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon