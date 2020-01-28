Advanced search

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted - marketing exercise to be launched

PUBLISHED: 13:17 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 28 January 2020

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Proposals for a range of seafront attractions - including a new 60-80 bed hotel - could be set to move a step closer to reality.

East Devon District Council's cabinet are to discuss recommendations made by seafront specialists on the final part of the Queen's Drive regeneration project.

The phase three site includes a plot which is currently home to the Harbour View Café and land occupied by the Queen's Drive Space.

Phase one - the realignment of the seafront road and car park - has been completed and construction on the second phase watersports centre is due to be completed in May.

HemingwayDesigns and Lambert Smith Hampton have submitted a report detailing their vision for phase three to the district council.

The recommendations include:

- A new two-storey café/restaurant on the existing Harbour View Café site

- A mix of play and open public space on the remainder of the site

- A 60-80 bedroom hotel

At the meeting on Wednesday, February 5, cabinet members will be recommended to ratify taking the phase three development into a formal marketing process where a developer for the project could be identified.

They will also be asked to give officers delegated powers to oversee thedelivery of further temporary attractions in the Queen's Drive Space during the 2020 season.

Cllr Geoff Pook, East Devon's portfolio holder for asset management, said: "We welcome the findings and recommendations in the report.

"HemingwayDesign recognises the potential of the site to become a special place and be a real driver of positive change for Exmouth.

"We now need to complete the marketing, make some bold decisions and get on with delivering this site for the people of Exmouth."

