Exmouth RNLI involved in search for two people in River Exe mud flats

PUBLISHED: 10:21 25 September 2020

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to conduct the search. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Exmouth’s volunteer lifeboat crew was among the emergency services involved in the search for two people seen in mud flats in the River Exe on Thursday (September 24) night.

At around 8pm, Exmouth’s RNLI inshore lifeboat Peggy D was tasked by the coastguard to help in the search of two individuals in the river near Exton.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers, the police helicopter and the coastguard were also alerted.

The lifeboat launched at around 8.15pm, manned by a volunteer crew of Scott Ranft, Henry Griffin and David Preece.

Peggy D made its way to the area where, along with other specialist search and rescue teams, the crew took part in a detailed search of the area.

However, all emergency services were stood down shortly after 9pm with no-one found.

A spokesman for Exmouth RNLI said: “After a comprehensive search by all rescue personnel, with nothing being found, all units were stood down by HM Coastguard at 21:10hrs.”

