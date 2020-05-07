Search for missing story about Exmouth’s Patch family

A story printed in 1970 about the Patch family. Picture: Pat Andrews Archant

Can you help the relative of an Exmouth family piece together a story written in the Journal 50 years ago?

On November 28, 1970, the Journal ran a story about the Patch family and, in particular, John Patch who died following a bomb being dropped on The Parade in March 1941.

Pat Andrews, whose grandmother was part of the Patch family, has the page which has half the story, but the rest, which was on page eight of that edition, has disappeared.

Mrs Andrews would like to find out what the rest of the story said.

She told the Journal: “I have been going through some of my grandparents’ papers and came across a page from the Exmouth Journal...it is about my grandmother and was written after her death.

“Sadly, I don’t have page eight which has the rest of the article...I found it very interesting, but very frustrating.”

Anyone who has any more information about the Patch family or a copy of the paper from November 28, 1970, should email exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk