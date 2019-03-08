Can you help find missing Vulpita?

Vulpita went missing from Edford Road on Wednesday, May 8. Picture: Lesley Ford Archant

A dog who had never known a life beyond a Romanian shelter, until earlier this month has gone missing from her adopted home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vulpita went missing from Edford Road on Wednesday, May 8. Picture: Lesley Ford Vulpita went missing from Edford Road on Wednesday, May 8. Picture: Lesley Ford

Vulpita, a 10-year-old cross-breed, had been recovering from minor surgery in Ebford Road, near Woodbury, when she went missing on Wednesday, May 8.

She spent nine years of her life in a Romanian shelter and this was the first time she had lived anywhere she could call home.

Sadies Stray Dog Rescue brought her over to the UK for surgery and to find her 'forever home' and are now looking for members of the public to help in their desperate search for Vulpita.

She has been seen in Woodbury, Ebford and Woodbury Salterton.

Vulpita went missing from Edford Road on Wednesday, May 8. Picture: Lesley Ford Vulpita went missing from Edford Road on Wednesday, May 8. Picture: Lesley Ford

The pooch is described as being small, ginger with white markings, not wearing a collar and could be mistaken for a fox.

Lesley Ford, founder of Sadies Stray Dog Rescue, asked members of the public to not approach her but to contact them so they can track her.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Lesley on 07764 788811.