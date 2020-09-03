Advanced search

Budleigh Community Workshop Trust faces wait over bid for fire station

PUBLISHED: 11:43 03 September 2020

Helen Warren (Chaiman, Chamber of Commerce), Bill McDermott (Chair BCWT), Mike Hilliar (Town Mayor), Katie McDermott (Trustee), Dr Richard Mejzner and Marc Jobson (Budleigh Hub). Picture: Rosemarie Davis

Helen Warren (Chaiman, Chamber of Commerce), Bill McDermott (Chair BCWT), Mike Hilliar (Town Mayor), Katie McDermott (Trustee), Dr Richard Mejzner and Marc Jobson (Budleigh Hub). Picture: Rosemarie Davis

Archant

Volunteers in Budleigh Salterton hoping to secure the town’s former fire station for community use face an anxious wait to discover if their bid has been successful.

The station closed its doors for the final time in April this year, after Devon and Somerset Fire Authority backed controversial proposals to save cash but also to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Service.

Budleigh Community Workshop Trust (BSWT) has been working on fundraising to bid in an auction on September 10 for the building, with a guide price of £125,000.

The trust had raised £150,000 through fundraising and a successful Crowdfunder campaign boosted that total with an additional £50,000.

However, the fire authority has now decided to scrap the auction and invited sealed bids for the building instead with a deadline of Wednesday, September 2.

The fire authority said they were advised that sealed bids would achieve the ‘best value’.

Now BCWT faces an anxious wait to discover if they have been successful in their bid.

This comes after East Devon District Council unanimously supported pledging £4,867 which helped the trust hit its £50,000 crowdfunding target.

Speaking after the meeting, Bill McDermott, chairman of BCWT said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public in getting behind the crowdfunding campaign and also in their enormous enthusiasm for a workshop in the community for the community.

“The public have dug deep and come up trumps.

“We now hope we are able to succeed in our bid to retain the fire station in the community.”

A spokesman for the fire authority said: “We appreciate there is a lot of interest in the future of the site of the former fire station in Budleigh Salterton.

“As a public service, our aim is to secure the best price for any land we sell. The proceeds from the sale are to help us to reinvest in our work to make communities safer, so we want to make sure we get the best outcome.

“We have advertised to sell the site by auction, but we have been advised that inviting sealed bids will achieve best value and gives all interested parties the opportunity to bid.

“We will review these bids before a decision is made.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Death of teenager found on Exmouth beach is not suspicious say police

Plans to demolish former Exmouth care home withdrawn

Chestnuts, in Salterton Road, could be demolished. Picture: Google

Exmouth footbridge set to be replaced – 10 months after irreparable damage from tree fall

The footbridge between Springfield Road and Burnside. Picture: East Devon District Council

Help say happy 100th birthday to Exmouth war veteran Bob!

Bob Crum, who turns 100 on September 14, 2020. Picture: Sarah Allen

Exe Estuary swimmer rescued by harbour patrol team

Graham Manchester (left) Grahame Forshaw (centre) and Nick Stone (right). Picture: Exeter City Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Death of teenager found on Exmouth beach is not suspicious say police

Plans to demolish former Exmouth care home withdrawn

Chestnuts, in Salterton Road, could be demolished. Picture: Google

Exmouth footbridge set to be replaced – 10 months after irreparable damage from tree fall

The footbridge between Springfield Road and Burnside. Picture: East Devon District Council

Help say happy 100th birthday to Exmouth war veteran Bob!

Bob Crum, who turns 100 on September 14, 2020. Picture: Sarah Allen

Exe Estuary swimmer rescued by harbour patrol team

Graham Manchester (left) Grahame Forshaw (centre) and Nick Stone (right). Picture: Exeter City Council

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pearcey and Jones net in Town thirds pre-season defeat to Sidmouth Town

Football on pitch

2021 Grizzly become another victim of the Coronavirus pandemic

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Haimes drives to victory at Torbay Motor Club’s Wiscombe Hill climb

Honiton driver Duncan Beer in action in his Ford Fiesta at Wiscombe Park. Picture WISCOMBE PARK PRESS OFFICE

Town chairman nets four wicket haul in Exmouth 2nd XI defeat

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

New calendar launched by Otterton Community Shop

Angela Marshall receiving her copy of the calendar and £25.00 from Geoff Porter. Nikki Butt the shop manager looks on. Picture: Jeremy Wakeling