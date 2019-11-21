Advanced search

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:25 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 21 November 2019

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

Video footage of a sea creature enjoying a swim around Exmouth Marina has been captured by an 'amazed' passerby.

Andrew Long was walking along Exmouth Marina at around 5pm on Monday evening (November 18) when he saw the animal's head appear out of the water.

He said he is unsure whether it was a seal or an otter and tried to zoom in to find out.

The artist said he has put it to his friends on Facebook to see if they could identify the animal with the vote split between seal and otter.

Mr Long, an architect, said: "I was walking down the marina, just enjoying the sunset and walking around the docks and this head pops out.

"I was looking around and I thought it must be a seal or a sea otter. I took a quick film and I had just enough time. It had a flash of white under its chin. It looked around for a quick second and then went under the water.

"It was amazing. I have never seen anything so close to Exmouth Marina."

