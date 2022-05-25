Morning dip at Budleigh gets ‘seal’ of approval

Two friends going for a dip in the sea at Budleigh Salterton have spoken of their ‘unforgettable’ and ‘breath-taking’ encounter with a friendly seal.

Fran McElhone and Leanne Osborne headed down to Budleigh beach for a morning swim when they were distracted by other people shouting and turned around to find a seal coming up the shoreline.

Fran managed to grab a camera and capture the moment Leanne was able to get up close with the seal.

“She (Louise) stretched her hand out and I honestly thought it was going to stretch it’s nose out and let her touch it,” said Fran.

“We think the seal was young, it was gorgeous. Right place right time. So lucky.”

Louise added: “it’s a moment I’ll never forget. It was breath-taking, no fear just pure curiosity of each other.”