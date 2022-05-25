News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Morning dip at Budleigh gets ‘seal’ of approval

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 9:41 AM May 25, 2022
Louise Osborne being greeted by a friendly seal

Louise Osborne's encounter with a seal Picture: Fran McElhone - Credit: Fran McElhone

Two friends going for a dip in the sea at Budleigh Salterton have spoken of their ‘unforgettable’ and ‘breath-taking’ encounter with a friendly seal. 

Fran McElhone and Leanne Osborne headed down to Budleigh beach for a morning swim when they were distracted by other people shouting and turned around to find a seal coming up the shoreline. 

Fran managed to grab a camera and capture the moment Leanne was able to get up close with the seal. 

“She (Louise) stretched her hand out and I honestly thought it was going to stretch it’s nose out and let her touch it,” said Fran.  

“We think the seal was young, it was gorgeous. Right place right time. So lucky.” 

Louise added: “it’s a moment I’ll never forget. It was breath-taking, no fear just pure curiosity of each other.” 

Budleigh News

Don't Miss

An eyewitness picture of the caravans at the Imperial Recreation Ground

Bailiffs instructed to evict caravans from Exmouth site ‘as soon as...

Dan Wilkins

person
east devon

Full line-up announced for Exmouth Festival

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
exeter airport

Exeter cargo plane deemed 'beyond economical repair'

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Ashley Duhaney and Sam Allen were part of a County Lines operation

Gang responsible for bringing a kilo of drugs into Devon jailed for 23...

Court Reporter

person