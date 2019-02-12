Watersports centre deal set to be signed

The proposed watersports centre set to be built on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Grenadier Estates Archant

The final part of an agreement which would see a seafront watersports centre built is set to be signed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to East Devon District Council (EDDC), developer Grenadier Estates will put pen to paper on the deal to create the facility, which will also include a café, public parking, communal space and a new beach ramp in Queen’s Drive, Exmouth.

At its meeting on Wednesday (March 6), EDDC cabinet ratified a report which laid out the latest details of the agreement proposed with the developer.

Under their agreement with the council, Grenadier will be required to take on the lease on completion of works to realign the Queen’s Drive road and car park, set to be finished by June this year.

EDDC says the timeline for the completion of the watersports centre is earmarked for summer 2020.

READ MORE: Award-winning chef’s 2020 vision to open Exmouth seafront restaurant on Queen’s Drive watersports site

Councillor Ian Thomas, leader of the council, said: “I have kept a close eye on the progress of this important regeneration project in our biggest town.

“I am aware how much Exmouth people want to see the watersports centre come about and councillors have been asking the question as well.

“It’s great to be able to say that we are ready to reach an agreement with Grenadier and we look forward to them getting on site.”

Peter Quincey, director of Grenadier, said: “We are very excited to commence with this project and we are keen to get on site as soon as possible following completion of the council’s scheduled roadworks.

“We are delighted to have Edge Watersports and Michael Caines supporting the new watersports cenre on Exmouth seafront.”