Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Watersports centre deal set to be signed

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 07 March 2019

The proposed watersports centre set to be built on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Grenadier Estates

The proposed watersports centre set to be built on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Archant

The final part of an agreement which would see a seafront watersports centre built is set to be signed.

According to East Devon District Council (EDDC), developer Grenadier Estates will put pen to paper on the deal to create the facility, which will also include a café, public parking, communal space and a new beach ramp in Queen’s Drive, Exmouth.

At its meeting on Wednesday (March 6), EDDC cabinet ratified a report which laid out the latest details of the agreement proposed with the developer.

Under their agreement with the council, Grenadier will be required to take on the lease on completion of works to realign the Queen’s Drive road and car park, set to be finished by June this year.

EDDC says the timeline for the completion of the watersports centre is earmarked for summer 2020.

READ MORE: Award-winning chef’s 2020 vision to open Exmouth seafront restaurant on Queen’s Drive watersports site

Councillor Ian Thomas, leader of the council, said: “I have kept a close eye on the progress of this important regeneration project in our biggest town.

“I am aware how much Exmouth people want to see the watersports centre come about and councillors have been asking the question as well.

“It’s great to be able to say that we are ready to reach an agreement with Grenadier and we look forward to them getting on site.”

Peter Quincey, director of Grenadier, said: “We are very excited to commence with this project and we are keen to get on site as soon as possible following completion of the council’s scheduled roadworks.

“We are delighted to have Edge Watersports and Michael Caines supporting the new watersports cenre on Exmouth seafront.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth’s Ben Lane sparkles at YONEX All England Championships in Birmingham.

Ben Lane and doubles partner Jess Pugh in action at the YONEX All England Championships in Birmingham. Picture YOHAN NONOTTE

Budleigh exit Morrison Bell Cup at hands of Upottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000953. Picture: Terry Ife

Withy Colts see off visiting South Molton

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s Fishwermans Cup win over DHSOB Sharks Picture IAIN COOPER

Exmouth Nomads win well at Bideford

Rugby ball.

Skinner goal sends Lympstone Under-10s to cup semi-finals

Lympstone Under-10s, who are into the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League cup after a 2-1 success at Sidmouth. (back row, left to right) Coach Ryan Macmanus, William Esson, Billy Geis, Caleb Howard, Freddie Fordham and coach Aaron Skinner. Front row (left to right) Cameron Rawlings, Jenson Skinner, Arthur Montague, Kai Macmanus and Jack Nicks. Picture EMMA SKINNER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists