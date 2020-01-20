Advanced search

Sand clearance from sand-swept seafront road set to begin

PUBLISHED: 15:02 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 20 January 2020

Sand engulfed the seafront road after storm Brendan. Picture: East Devon District Council

Sand engulfed the seafront road after storm Brendan. Picture: East Devon District Council

Archant

Work is set to begin on removing sand which engulfed a seafront road during recent storms.

70mph winds caused sand to blow from the beach onto the Queen's Drive road.

Devon County Council closed the road from the Carlton Hill roundabout to Orcombe Point on Friday (January 17).

Contractors are set to begin clearing the sand away on Tuesday (January 21) and are expected to be finished by the end of the week.

Once complete, the district council will begin its beach 'pull back'.

This follows a similar clean up operation in 2019, which took three days to clear.

The costs of the clean up are being shared between the county and district councils.

A spokesman for DCC said: "Our contractor will be removing the sand from Tuesday, under a formal road closure.

"It looks like there's a similar amount of sand to last year, and that took three days to clear.

"If we can clear it any sooner, all the better.

"After that, we'll clear out the gullies."

