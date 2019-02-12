New permanent cafe at Orcombe Point?

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

The prospect of a permanent café at the eastern end of a popular seafront is backed by an emerging future vision document.

Exmouth’s neighbourhood plan, which goes to referendum this month, says it would support any proposal for a fixed facility at that end of the beach subject to building design and resilience measures.

The idea is also backed by East Devon District Council (EDDC) who last year awarded the tender for a temporary refreshments kiosk in that area of the seafront to Debbie and Toby Quine of Bumble and Bee.

Debbie, who has run the ‘Bumble and Sea’ café since Easter last year, said she would welcome the chance to run a permanent site at that end of the beach.

She said: “It has absolutely changed the Orcombe Point area. It has increased the amount of people coming to that area of the sea front.

“A lot of the time people just stop at the lifeboat station and now we have become a destination.

“Who ever gets the opportunity has to be really sympathetic to the outstanding area that they are going to become part of.”

EDDC says the idea of a permanent café has been ‘explored’ in the past and the authority would be interested in pursuing it in the future.

A spokesman for the council said: “In the meantime, we are very happy to have supported a thriving local business by leasing the space to the current tenant Bumble and Sea at this important location at the start of the World Heritage Site.

“We are delighted that there is a café kiosk serving refreshments to locals and visitors alike and we wish them every success. “In the foreseeable future there may be the possibility of something more permanent.”

Councillor Mark Williamson, ward member for Exmouth Littleham, said: “The replacement of a café at Orcombe has been asked for by the local community for many years.

“It is ideally placed for both beach users and walkers setting out on the coastal path.

“I was delighted that a local firm won the tender to run it and I wish them continued success.”

The Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan goes to referefnum on Thursday, March 21. If it gets more than 50 per cent approval from voters, it will go back to EDDC to be adopted as a planning guidance document.

To view the plan, go to http://www.exmouthneighbourhoodplan.uk