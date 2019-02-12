Advanced search

Sea scouts welcome £300 donation as they continue to fundraise for new location

PUBLISHED: 14:50 01 March 2019

The brethren of the Royal Marine Lodge in Exmouth “Per Mare Per Terram” have made a grant of £300 to an Exmouth group.

The cheque was presented to the Exmouth Sea Scouts by the Worshipful Master Tom Devin together with W. Bro. John Langford, the lodge charity steward, to the sea scout group leader, Dave Radford.

The scouts said the money was an important donation that will help the group to continue functioning in its present building.

The Exmouth Sea Scouts operate in an old wooden hut that was originally a church hall, it was cut up transported and reassembled at its current location many years ago. The scouts have just been given a new 40 year tenancy by the council and are fundraising for a new building.

The money given by the Freemasons will go towards repairs on the current hut so that they can keep going until they have raised sufficient funds to replace it.

