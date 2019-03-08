Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee Archant

After five decades of 'distinguished' service, the leader of an Exmouth sea scouts group has been recognised.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dave Radford, who has been leader of the 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts for nearly 50 years. Picture: Katie Lee Dave Radford, who has been leader of the 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts for nearly 50 years. Picture: Katie Lee

Dave Radford, who is in his 50th year as leader of the 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts, has been given the Silver Acorn good service award.

He was presented with the medal - given to scouts who show at least 20 years of distinguished service - at the closing ceremony of the of the annual district competition camp 'Woodjam'.

Dave said: "It is a great honour to receive the Silver Acorn from the Scout Association.

"It means a huge amount to us as volunteer leaders to be nominated.

"It was great to be presented with the award at our annual district camp, especially as 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts won Woodjam after losing last year."

Dave's father John was district scout commissioner of the Exmouth and Budleigh District from around 1960 until 1977.

The 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts celebrates its 80th birthday this year and will be holding a special party at the Imperial Recreation Ground in September.