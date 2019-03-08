Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service
PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 June 2019
Archant
After five decades of 'distinguished' service, the leader of an Exmouth sea scouts group has been recognised.
Dave Radford, who is in his 50th year as leader of the 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts, has been given the Silver Acorn good service award.
He was presented with the medal - given to scouts who show at least 20 years of distinguished service - at the closing ceremony of the of the annual district competition camp 'Woodjam'.
Dave said: "It is a great honour to receive the Silver Acorn from the Scout Association.
"It means a huge amount to us as volunteer leaders to be nominated.
"It was great to be presented with the award at our annual district camp, especially as 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts won Woodjam after losing last year."
Dave's father John was district scout commissioner of the Exmouth and Budleigh District from around 1960 until 1977.
The 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts celebrates its 80th birthday this year and will be holding a special party at the Imperial Recreation Ground in September.
Comments have been disabled on this article.