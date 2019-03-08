Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 June 2019

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Archant

After five decades of 'distinguished' service, the leader of an Exmouth sea scouts group has been recognised.

Dave Radford, who has been leader of the 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts for nearly 50 years. Picture: Katie LeeDave Radford, who has been leader of the 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts for nearly 50 years. Picture: Katie Lee

Dave Radford, who is in his 50th year as leader of the 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts, has been given the Silver Acorn good service award.

He was presented with the medal - given to scouts who show at least 20 years of distinguished service - at the closing ceremony of the of the annual district competition camp 'Woodjam'.

Dave said: "It is a great honour to receive the Silver Acorn from the Scout Association.

"It means a huge amount to us as volunteer leaders to be nominated.

"It was great to be presented with the award at our annual district camp, especially as 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts won Woodjam after losing last year."

Dave's father John was district scout commissioner of the Exmouth and Budleigh District from around 1960 until 1977.

The 5th Exmouth Sea Scouts celebrates its 80th birthday this year and will be holding a special party at the Imperial Recreation Ground in September.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Booze burglars strike at UK’s ‘best spirits bar’ in Exmouth

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn.

Celebrations as new wildlife reserve opens in Exmouth

Families and Councillors mark the opening of new nature reserve for Exmouth. Picture: Anne Mountjoy

FOOD REVIEW: Marvellous dishes from an ambitious kitchen at Exmouth’s Spoken

Spoken, The Strand in Exmouth. Picture: JB.

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Booze burglars strike at UK’s ‘best spirits bar’ in Exmouth

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn.

Celebrations as new wildlife reserve opens in Exmouth

Families and Councillors mark the opening of new nature reserve for Exmouth. Picture: Anne Mountjoy

FOOD REVIEW: Marvellous dishes from an ambitious kitchen at Exmouth’s Spoken

Spoken, The Strand in Exmouth. Picture: JB.

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

‘Super Saturday’ for local teams in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Ottertots dress for the ocassion to raise funds for new Deaf Academy

Sarah Shaw, Fundraising Appeal Manager at Exeter Deaf Academy, meets staff and children from Ottertots who raised over £1,000 for the New Deaf Academy Appeal. Children include Rory Lambeth (bottom right) who raised over £200. Picture: The Deaf Academy

Exmouth youngster ‘in the mood’ for Glenn Miller planting project

Pupils from Marpool Primary School have been planting a Glenn Miller-themed flower bed in Manor Gardens. Picture: Marion Drew

Charity ball at Woodbury Park in aid of Hospiscare

exe Fab Beatles in Exeter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists