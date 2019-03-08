Estuary-side mosaics an expression of creativity for Allan and Manya

Andrew Griffiths, manager of M&S with sea life mosaic designers Manya McMahon and Allan Punton. Ref exe 20 19TI 4921. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A pair of Exmouth mosaic artists have been back brightening up the town with their artwork.

Sealife inspired pieces have been fitted to the wall of the town's Marks & Spencer food hall in the latest expression of creativity from Allan Punton and Manya McMahon.

Previously, they have done work on two benches on the estuary footpath, the library, two supported housing properties and the waterwheel pond.

The pair have also made a set of four mosaic place signs, one representing each season of the year.

Installed at Dray Court and Morgan Court on Rolle Road, the signs have been very well received by tenants and East Devon District Council.

In addition, Allan's 'To Our Beach' sign by the waterwheel opposite Manor Gardens is much admired by visitors.

Manya told the Journal the latest mosaics, made from hand-cut venetian glass, are an 'estuary-side Exmouth special'.

The artists are keen to collaborate with local businesses with an interest in further enhancing Exmouth. They can be contacted by email at: apunton@artopunto.com or manya@pinpoint-uk.co.uk.