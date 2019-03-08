Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Estuary-side mosaics an expression of creativity for Allan and Manya

PUBLISHED: 10:48 24 June 2019

Andrew Griffiths, manager of M&S with sea life mosaic designers Manya McMahon and Allan Punton. Ref exe 20 19TI 4921. Picture: Terry Ife

Andrew Griffiths, manager of M&S with sea life mosaic designers Manya McMahon and Allan Punton. Ref exe 20 19TI 4921. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A pair of Exmouth mosaic artists have been back brightening up the town with their artwork.

Sealife inspired pieces have been fitted to the wall of the town's Marks & Spencer food hall in the latest expression of creativity from Allan Punton and Manya McMahon.

Previously, they have done work on two benches on the estuary footpath, the library, two supported housing properties and the waterwheel pond.

The pair have also made a set of four mosaic place signs, one representing each season of the year.

Installed at Dray Court and Morgan Court on Rolle Road, the signs have been very well received by tenants and East Devon District Council.

In addition, Allan's 'To Our Beach' sign by the waterwheel opposite Manor Gardens is much admired by visitors.

Manya told the Journal the latest mosaics, made from hand-cut venetian glass, are an 'estuary-side Exmouth special'.

The artists are keen to collaborate with local businesses with an interest in further enhancing Exmouth. They can be contacted by email at: apunton@artopunto.com or manya@pinpoint-uk.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Exmouth youngster ‘in the mood’ for Glenn Miller planting project

Pupils from Marpool Primary School have been planting a Glenn Miller-themed flower bed in Manor Gardens. Picture: Marion Drew

Budleigh Salterton traders’ relief as road reopens

Tom Cavanagh outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Booze burglars strike at UK’s ‘best spirits bar’ in Exmouth

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn.

‘Super Saturday’ for local teams in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Exmouth youngster ‘in the mood’ for Glenn Miller planting project

Pupils from Marpool Primary School have been planting a Glenn Miller-themed flower bed in Manor Gardens. Picture: Marion Drew

Budleigh Salterton traders’ relief as road reopens

Tom Cavanagh outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Booze burglars strike at UK’s ‘best spirits bar’ in Exmouth

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn.

‘Super Saturday’ for local teams in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Estuary-side mosaics an expression of creativity for Allan and Manya

Andrew Griffiths, manager of M&S with sea life mosaic designers Manya McMahon and Allan Punton. Ref exe 20 19TI 4921. Picture: Terry Ife

Devon Petanque League reaches the halfway stage of the 2019 campaign

Action from a singles petanque match

‘Super Saturday’ for local teams in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Ottertots dress for the ocassion to raise funds for new Deaf Academy

Sarah Shaw, Fundraising Appeal Manager at Exeter Deaf Academy, meets staff and children from Ottertots who raised over £1,000 for the New Deaf Academy Appeal. Children include Rory Lambeth (bottom right) who raised over £200. Picture: The Deaf Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists