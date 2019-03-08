Sculptures created by renowned British artists on display in Lympstone

Creations sculpted from renowned names - including Louise Plant and Dominic Welch - are on display at a new sculpture park which has opened in Lympstone.

The venture is part of celebrations for the second anniversary of country house hotel Lympstone Manor. The sculptures have been installed by art company Unique Stone from a variety of British artists.

A spokeman for Unique Stone said: “Our newly established art company also began by exhibiting several large-scale pieces in close proximity to the hotel.

“However, as time passed the vision for the grounds began to evolve and it became increasingly evident to us all that the land was crying out for beautiful sculpture.

“This realisation blossomed into a plan to create a sculpture park that could be enjoyed by guests as they relax and explore what the hotel has to offer.”

The sculptures will be on show until they are sold or moved by the artist.