The search is on for Exmouth's best tradesperson
PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 July 2019
Will Johnston Photogaphy
The search is on to find Exmouth's top tradesperson for £20,000 worth of tools, tech, and future training.
Screwfix has launched a national competition to find the country's best plumber, electrician, builder or carpenter and wants those in Exmouth to take part.
The winner of the annual competition will win a £20,000 trade bundle which includes £10,000 worth of tools, £5,000 in technology and £5,000 to go towards future training.
Screwfix, which has a store at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth, will shortlist the UK's top tradespeople to take part in a semi-final, before picking the top 10 finalists who will travel to Farnborough to meet a panel of judges.
The 2018 winner, Stuart Roache, said: "Winning the competition last year changed my business forever and created so many fantastic opportunities."
Entries are open until Sunday (August 4) and people can enter by clicking here
