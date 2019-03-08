Advanced search

The search is on for Exmouth's best tradesperson

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 July 2019

The 2018 Screwfix traderperson of the year. Picture: Will Johnston Photography

The 2018 Screwfix traderperson of the year. Picture: Will Johnston Photography

Will Johnston Photogaphy

The search is on to find Exmouth's top tradesperson for £20,000 worth of tools, tech, and future training.

Screwfix has launched a national competition to find the country's best plumber, electrician, builder or carpenter and wants those in Exmouth to take part.

The winner of the annual competition will win a £20,000 trade bundle which includes £10,000 worth of tools, £5,000 in technology and £5,000 to go towards future training.

Screwfix, which has a store at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth, will shortlist the UK's top tradespeople to take part in a semi-final, before picking the top 10 finalists who will travel to Farnborough to meet a panel of judges.

The 2018 winner, Stuart Roache, said: "Winning the competition last year changed my business forever and created so many fantastic opportunities."

Entries are open until Sunday (August 4) and people can enter by clicking here

