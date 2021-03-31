Property demand high as we head into spring

Opinion

Published: 7:00 PM March 31, 2021

Property auctioneer Scott Gray, who has appeared on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer, writes for the Journal.

Exmouth house auctioneer Scott Gray - Credit: Astley Media

Spring is finally here! Seeing the blossom and flowers on my trips around the South West as I conduct property viewings signals the end of what has been a long winter.

Speaking to friends and clients I think we all agree it has been a very long winter! The school Easter holidays are nearly upon us and soon enough, all being well, the ability for us to travel out of our local area and to recommence the path to normality.

Recent national reports endorse the property landscape that we are seeing locally.

Confirming demand for property is high and that Devon and Cornwall are in the top areas within the most searched for area list. Indeed Cornwall tops that list with Devon and Dorset both in the top 10 most searched locations on property search engines.

With spring traditionally signalling the start of a busy selling period in the property industry we have already seen demand soar. Statistics show national property transactions in February at a high as buyers rushed to complete before the original deadline of the Stamp Duty Holiday.

As recent announcements confirmed the extension of the Stamp Duty holiday, supporting buyers in the short term, the continued high demand looks set to stay.

This fast moving market means it should be a positive time for sellers looking to put their property up for sale. For purchasers decisions may need to made quickly to ensure the best chance of getting their desired property.

It will be an interesting time to track the period of high demand and if there is growth room ahead of the new Stamp Duty Holiday deadline in June.

Looking ahead it is tricky to predict property trends for 2021 in such an unprecedented time, the extension to the stamp duty holiday and furlough schemes will ensure demand stays high in the coming weeks giving buyers confidence to make a move.

If you do have any questions relating to property appraisals, sale of homes or land, I am always on hand to help with information for your property transaction. Please do not hesitate to get in touch. Happy Easter to all.



