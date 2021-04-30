News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Opinion

Will the working from home trend continue?

Author Picture Icon

Scott Gray

Published: 7:00 PM April 30, 2021   
Will the 'working from home' trend continue beyond lockdown?

Will the 'working from home' trend continue beyond lockdown? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Auctioneer Scott Gray, who has appeated on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer, writes for the Journal.

Exmouth auctioneer Scott Gray

Exmouth auctioneer Scott Gray - Credit: Scott Gray

With changes over the past year to how many of us work, working remotely is now the new normal for a high proportion of workers.

The current trend of working from home has meant that many have much more flexibility in where they choose to live.

This has created a new demand in the property market and will therefore be interesting, and of significance, to see if this trend will continue.

A current popular item on the wish list for a new home is a space for home working.

Along with second home purchasers, add in those that can now relocate due to home working, prices and demand in the South West remains high.

As I reported in a recent column the property market currently is, and is predicted to continue, to be a very busy time.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lobby your MP - action needed on speeding vehicles in Exmouth
  2. 2 Wild Exmouth’s map of Exmouth’s ‘little known gems’ and much-loved beauty spots
  3. 3 Funeral cortege arrangements for Tim Mock
  1. 4 Poppy Fardell ‘overwhelmed’ by debut music album success
  2. 5 Exmouth candidates gear up for county council elections
  3. 6 Slight rise in Covid-19 cases across Devon and Cornwall
  4. 7 NCI Exmouth and the RNLI work together to raise tide table awareness
  5. 8 Man admits Exmouth burglaries
  6. 9 Speedboat ‘out of control’ rescued near Exmouth
  7. 10 Seafront road to be closed until July as tidal defence works continue

Going back ten years remote working was rare and not necessarily seen as a positive thing.

With views held that employees would be distracted and less effective. Fast forward to now, and with improvements in technology, this view is very much a thing of the past.

Over the past decade increased access to both computers and the internet at home meant that when the pandemic hit the move to remote work allowed many to continue as normal from their home office.

Many businesses have now dropped leases on office space as they have seen the benefits and savings with a remote team. Businesses have seen the positive benefits of employees empowered to work from home and more effective with a flexible working arrangement.

Communication is supported by advanced technology and options to hold remote meetings.

Who would have thought just over a year ago that we hadn’t even heard of Zoom.

Of course home working differs by industry and there are many industries where homeworking is not an option. For myself and those in the property industry it will be interesting to see how in the forthcoming months this current trend will play out.

As restrictions lift will this see a return to office working?

Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Volunteers from Transition Exmouth who are appealing for items to be donated

Plea for item donations as ‘Library of Things’ project progresses

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
The Clyst St George roundabout where the incident took place

Woman airlifted to hospital after Clyst St George collision

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
A new nature trail in East Budleigh

New nature trail in East Budleigh

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Candidates line up for the Exmouth and Budleigh Coastal seat in the Devon County Council elections

Candidates ready for elections in Exmouth and Budleigh Coastal ward

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon