Schools and colleges urged to sign up for Turing scheme

Published: 8:00 AM March 27, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging schools and colleges to sign up to the Turing scheme - Credit: PA

Schools, colleges and universities across Devon are being urged to apply for the government’s new Turing Scheme, which will provide young people with the opportunity to study and work around the world.

The scheme, which replaces the UK’s participation in the EU’s Erasmus programme, will be backed by £110million in funding in 2021/22.

Schools, colleges and universities can now apply for funding, which will provide for 35,000 global exchanges from this September – a similar level to the previous scheme.

Eevery country in the world is eligible to partner with the UK’s educational institutions.

The Turing Scheme will target students from disadvantaged backgrounds and areas who were less likely to benefit from the Erasmus programme by supporting the costs of studying and working abroad, providing up to a maximum of £490 per month, levelling up opportunity for all students.

Schools, colleges and universities will all be supported with the cost of administering the programme and are encouraged to form partnerships around the world.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The Turing Scheme is a truly global programme, with every country in the world eligible to partner with UK universities, schools and colleges.

“It is also levelling up in action.

“Unlike the Erasmus scheme, which overwhelmingly went to children from better-off homes, the Turing project is designed to help students across the country of all income groups to get to fantastic schools, colleges and universities around the world.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson added: “This is a landmark step in delivering on our promise to level up a truly global Britain, strengthening our ties across the world and providing students with the skills they need to thrive.

“The programme’s focus on social mobility and value for money will open up more opportunities for international education and travel to all of our students, especially for those from disadvantaged backgrounds who were less likely to benefit from the previous EU scheme.

“I urge all universities, schools and colleges from all corners of the UK to start their applications and partner up with countries.”

More details about the application process, including funding and eligibility levels, are available on the Turing Scheme website at www.turing-scheme.org.uk.