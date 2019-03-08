Advanced search

Comprehensive class of '85 to reunite 34 years on

PUBLISHED: 11:44 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 16 September 2019

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Archant

Former Exmouth Comprehensive pupils who are reaching a landmark birthday will come together to share memories and reminisce.

Students from Exmouth Comprehensive who left in 1985. Picture: Claire Smith

A school reunion has been organised for pupils who left what is now known as Exmouth Community College in 1985.

The event will be for former students who remember being taught by the 'legendary' Doc Kevern, walking across Phear Park to get from one campus to the other and attending under 18s discos at Samantha's.

The idea for a reunion came as the students who left school 34 years ago would be turning 50 this year.

Clayre Mears, who is organising the event along with former classmate Claire White, said: "Our class year was especially friendly - it was a time when you had fun in and out of the classroom."

Class of '85 - pupils who attended for Exmouth Comprehensive. Picture: Claire Smith

The event will take place on Friday, November 8, at the Great Western Railway Staff Association Club, in Royal Avenue.

To book your place at the reunion for £10 a head, email schoolreunion1985@gmail.com

