Published: 8:42 PM February 21, 2021

Primary school head Emily Mellor has saluted her little ‘Lockdown Superheroes.’

Children at Lympstone Primary School have been missing each other during the latest Lockdown but have been bravely battling on

Mrs Mellor decided to pay a special personal tribute to all of them and delivered 100 ‘lockdown superheroes’ medals to them.

She said on the school’s website: “It has been an absolute pleasure to deliver over 100 medals. I couldn’t be more sincere when I say how proud we are of all of you but especially those who are learning at home and not seeing their friends or teachers or classrooms at all.

“You have done an amazing job as have your parents and carers. We miss you all and can’t wait to have you back very soon.”

You may also want to watch:

Children in one year group at the school have even raised thousands of pounds for the school while they have been away.

The school relies on fund raising events such as cake sales, Christmas fairs, dressing up events etc which have been impossible durig the shutdown.

Mum Joanne Payne, whose daughter Martha is in the Willows year one class, said: “Mrs Mellor suggested each class might like to do an event to raise some funds. Martha really wanted to do a sponsored bike ride so we agreed on a 10-mile cycle.

“I asked the Willow class parents if they would like to make it a team event and they agreed.”

What was an original fund-raising target of £200 has now topped the £2,000 mark.

Joanne said: “Willow class have been through this pandemic since reception and recently many of them have started to feel the enormity of it all, missing their friends and teachers and everyday school life.

“The event has created a huge buzz of excitement, each child making their own decision on whether they would like to scoot, cycle or walk the five or 10 miles.

“We have shared each child’s achievements via the class WhatsApp group and had some lovely feedback on how the challenge has boosted moral.

“We have sponsors from as far as Australia and Singapore. We are so proud of our children and they are proud of their school and Mrs Mellor. Mrs Mellor and her amazing teachers and assistants have ensured every child counts. Key worker children have been welcomed back to school with open arms and home-schooled children have accessed online live lessons from their teachers ensuring the whole class can still work together (albeit online).”

The raised funds will go towards much needed IT equipment and other resources as well as towards improvements to Willow class’s outdoor garden space.