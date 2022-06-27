News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Pupils make a splash at Aquathlon competition

Published: 5:20 PM June 27, 2022
Primary school children at swimming pool

The winners of the Aquathlon: Molly, Kyle, Robyn, Jake, Tess and Charlie - Credit: Withycombe Raleigh Primary

Pupils at Withycombe Raleigh Primary took part in the school’s first Aquathlon on Wednesday, June 22. 

The school teamed up with Swim Devon to hold the event at the Cranford Sports Club, in which 40 children from Years 5 and 6 competed in a 150m freestyle swim followed by a 1.2km run. 

Children swimming

Swimming at the Cranford Sports Club during the school's Aquathlon - Credit: Withycombe Raleigh Primary

The running race at the Aquathlon at the Cranford Sports Club

The running race at the Aquathlon at the Cranford Sports Club - Credit: Withycombe Raleigh Primary

Bernie Rhodes from the school said: “The children were able to experience the adrenalin and excitement of competition in a friendly and supportive environment surrounded by their parents, carers and teachers. The children demonstrated huge resilience and determination racing each other to the finish line. 

“As a school we are very proud of all the children who took part in the event, despite sweltering heat, but the moment which makes us most proud is when the kids ran onto the running track to support one of their fellow students who was struggling to complete the run. They were all amazing!” 

Withycombe Raleigh plans to hold another Aquathlon next year and will invite other schools to join the contest. 

