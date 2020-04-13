Advanced search

Scarecrow festival to be cancelled?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 April 2020

East Budleigh Scarecrow Festival. Ref exb 24-16SH 7756. Picture: Simon Horn.

East Budleigh Scarecrow Festival. Ref exb 24-16SH 7756. Picture: Simon Horn.

Archant

A decision on whether to postpone the annual scarecrow festival in East Budleigh could be made next week.

The annual event, which draws large crowds from across the country to East Budleigh, is due to take place Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

However, due to the continuing coronavirus crisis, public gatherings and events are being cancelled or postponed.

Friends of All Saints Church, which organises the event, said it will review the situation on Monday (April 20).

If it was to be cancelled or postponed, it would follow on from the same decision being made about marque events like Budleigh Gala Week and Exmouth Festival.

The Friends of All Saints Church have also confirmed that ‘East Budleigh’s Got Talent’ has been postponed until the autumn and a talk by Charles Abram on Bishop Lacy has also been called off.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

£11.2million completion of Dinan Way extension approved by county council

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Food – a fixed point in a vastly changed world!

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

St Joseph’s ‘toilet roll challenge’ to make pupils smile

Teachers at St Joseph's have created a video for their pupils who are on lockdown. Picture: Sarah Keeping

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

£11.2million completion of Dinan Way extension approved by county council

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Food – a fixed point in a vastly changed world!

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

St Joseph’s ‘toilet roll challenge’ to make pupils smile

Teachers at St Joseph's have created a video for their pupils who are on lockdown. Picture: Sarah Keeping

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Withycombe RFC looking to recruit new players to their U14 and U15 teams for the 2020/21 season

A poster to support the Withycombe RFC junior player recruitment scheme. Picture: WRFC

Football latest - FA explain thinking behind the decision to ‘end’ the non-League and grassroots’ seasons

Scarecrow festival to be cancelled?

East Budleigh Scarecrow Festival. Ref exb 24-16SH 7756. Picture: Simon Horn.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW
Drive 24