Scarecrow festival to be cancelled?

East Budleigh Scarecrow Festival. Ref exb 24-16SH 7756. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

A decision on whether to postpone the annual scarecrow festival in East Budleigh could be made next week.

The annual event, which draws large crowds from across the country to East Budleigh, is due to take place Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

However, due to the continuing coronavirus crisis, public gatherings and events are being cancelled or postponed.

Friends of All Saints Church, which organises the event, said it will review the situation on Monday (April 20).

If it was to be cancelled or postponed, it would follow on from the same decision being made about marque events like Budleigh Gala Week and Exmouth Festival.

The Friends of All Saints Church have also confirmed that ‘East Budleigh’s Got Talent’ has been postponed until the autumn and a talk by Charles Abram on Bishop Lacy has also been called off.