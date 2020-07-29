Exmouth’s Grand Hotel on the market for ‘in excess’ of £1.35m

The Grand Hotel, Exmouth, Picture: Savills Archant

A hotel that closed following the collapse of tourism giant Shearings earlier this year has gone on the market.

The Grand Hotel, in Morton Crescent, is being marketed as freehold and part leasehold for ‘in excess’ of £1.35million.

Real estate advisor Savills was appointed by S J Woodward and C P Dempster - joint administrators of Shearings Hotels Limited - to market the building as well as the Majestic Hotel in Bournemouth.

Both the Grand Hotel and the Imperial Hotel in Exmouth have been closed since May due to the collapse of their parent company.

The Grand Hotel is described as occupying a ‘prominent position’ overlooking Exmouth seafront and beach, offering sea views.

It has 74 bedrooms with a restaurant, bar and entertainment area as well as a large function suite.

James Greenslade, associate director in the hotels team at Savills in Exeter, said: “The Grand Hotel is ‘extremely’ well-located in close proximity to the beach.

He added: “We anticipate keen interest from investors and owner-operators.”