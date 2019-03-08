Satan's Slaves lead funeral cortege for 'motorbike mad' Samuel West
PUBLISHED: 13:15 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 31 May 2019
Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege on Friday (May 31) of a 'kind and generous' father who died in road traffic collision last month.
Members of the national Satan's Slaves biker group led the procession as a mark of respect to Samuel West whose granddad was a former president of the club.
The father-of-two died aged 31 after being involved in a collision in Exeter while on his motorbike on Saturday, April 20.
Bikers from Satan's Slaves led the cortege from Richard W Gegg and Sons, in Rolle Street, up towards Rolle Road before turning down Carlton Hill and on to the seafront.
From there, they headed to a crematorium in Exeter where a funeral service is being held.
Sam's widow Laura told The Journal: "Sam was just the most kind, generous, honest, genuine person you could ever meet. My favourite thing about him was that he wasn't fake at all."
