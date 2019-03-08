Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Satan's Slaves lead funeral cortege for 'motorbike mad' Samuel West

PUBLISHED: 13:15 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 31 May 2019

Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege on Friday (May 31) of a 'kind and generous' father who died in road traffic collision last month.

Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege. Picture: Daniel WilkinsHundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege on Friday (May 31) of a 'kind and generous' father who died in road traffic collision last month.

Members of the national Satan's Slaves biker group led the procession as a mark of respect to Samuel West whose granddad was a former president of the club.

The father-of-two died aged 31 after being involved in a collision in Exeter while on his motorbike on Saturday, April 20.

READ MORE: Tribute to 'wonderful' father Sam

Bikers from Satan's Slaves led the cortege from Richard W Gegg and Sons, in Rolle Street, up towards Rolle Road before turning down Carlton Hill and on to the seafront.

From there, they headed to a crematorium in Exeter where a funeral service is being held.

Sam's widow Laura told The Journal: "Sam was just the most kind, generous, honest, genuine person you could ever meet. My favourite thing about him was that he wasn't fake at all."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

East Devon MP told ‘come and see for yourself’ after claiming Exmouth history not displayed properly

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

T’Pau headline a hit-filled Exmouth Festival weekend

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Town council opposes amended plans for temporary car park on Exmouth seafront

The former Railway Carriage Cafe site, in Queen's Drive, which is subject to an application for an overflow car park. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

East Devon MP told ‘come and see for yourself’ after claiming Exmouth history not displayed properly

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

T’Pau headline a hit-filled Exmouth Festival weekend

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Town council opposes amended plans for temporary car park on Exmouth seafront

The former Railway Carriage Cafe site, in Queen's Drive, which is subject to an application for an overflow car park. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Lympstone youth teams celebrate another fine campaign

U8's Team

Noodle bar will open in Exmouth town centre after plans get go-ahead

A noodle bar is set to open in Exmouth after plans were approved. Picture: Getty Images

The great ‘wide’ debate – how many wides has your team bowled so far this season

Cricket. A view from the score box

Satan’s Slaves lead funeral cortege for ‘motorbike mad’ Samuel West

Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Man facing jail time after Exmouth police chase

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists