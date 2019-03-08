Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth friends aim to complete 980-mile bike ride in just NINE days

PUBLISHED: 11:15 07 September 2019

Sarah Knight and Sam Gatehouse are tackling an epic 980-mile cycle ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats. Picture: Sarah West Recruitment Ltd

Sarah Knight and Sam Gatehouse are tackling an epic 980-mile cycle ride from Land's End to John O'Groats. Picture: Sarah West Recruitment Ltd

Archant

An Exmouth woman and her cycling parter will be taking on an epic 980-mile bike ride today - and aim to finish in just nine days.

Sarah Knight and Sam Gatehouse will be setting off from Land's End and finish their trek in John O'Groats.

Sarah said: "Sam and I have always loved a challenge and over the years we've tested ourselves physically and mentally through sport.

"We've completed triathlons of various distances, climbed Kilimanjaro, run the London Marathon, cycled from London to Paris and last year completed the L'Etape Wales."

The pair set off from Land's End today.

Sam said: "We promised we'd ease up in 2019 however, we just can't help ourselves!

"We also set our sights high fundraising-wise too and we're thrilled to have raised over £10,000 for two local charities - Hospiscare and Farms for City Children."

You can follow their adventures and show your support at www.getyourcake.co.uk.

Most Read

Former Exmouth man jailed for life for murdering mum

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans unveiled to transform historic Exmouth church into gym

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth man who rose through the police ranks dies aged 54

Simon Prince, from Exmouth, served as chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police.

Nightmare neighbour warned she will go to jail unless she stops making neighbour’s life ‘a misery’

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Intensive’ plans to transform former Exmouth care home into 19-bed HMO are thrown out

St Saviours, in Exmouth, which is subject to a 22-bed HMO application. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former Exmouth man jailed for life for murdering mum

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans unveiled to transform historic Exmouth church into gym

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth man who rose through the police ranks dies aged 54

Simon Prince, from Exmouth, served as chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police.

Nightmare neighbour warned she will go to jail unless she stops making neighbour’s life ‘a misery’

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Intensive’ plans to transform former Exmouth care home into 19-bed HMO are thrown out

St Saviours, in Exmouth, which is subject to a 22-bed HMO application. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth friends aim to complete 980-mile bike ride in just NINE days

Sarah Knight and Sam Gatehouse are tackling an epic 980-mile cycle ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats. Picture: Sarah West Recruitment Ltd

FA Cup blog: Back on the road . . . back home in Essex

A general view of the ground at Bridge Avenue (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A 17-mile race around a lake? You must be crazy

Fiona Taylor

Colder Than Here by Exmouth Players at Blackmore Theatre

The actors playing Myra and her daughters. Picture: Jules Allen

Nightmare neighbour warned she will go to jail unless she stops making neighbour’s life ‘a misery’

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists