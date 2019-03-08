Exmouth friends aim to complete 980-mile bike ride in just NINE days

Sarah Knight and Sam Gatehouse are tackling an epic 980-mile cycle ride from Land's End to John O'Groats. Picture: Sarah West Recruitment Ltd Archant

An Exmouth woman and her cycling parter will be taking on an epic 980-mile bike ride today - and aim to finish in just nine days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sarah Knight and Sam Gatehouse will be setting off from Land's End and finish their trek in John O'Groats.

Sarah said: "Sam and I have always loved a challenge and over the years we've tested ourselves physically and mentally through sport.

"We've completed triathlons of various distances, climbed Kilimanjaro, run the London Marathon, cycled from London to Paris and last year completed the L'Etape Wales."

The pair set off from Land's End today.

Sam said: "We promised we'd ease up in 2019 however, we just can't help ourselves!

"We also set our sights high fundraising-wise too and we're thrilled to have raised over £10,000 for two local charities - Hospiscare and Farms for City Children."

You can follow their adventures and show your support at www.getyourcake.co.uk.