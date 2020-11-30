Sarah Allen: Warm blanket of support was quickly wrapped around me as life took a turn for worse

Environmental campaigner Sarah Allen writes for the Journal

Sarah Allen with her empty black bin.

If you’ve read my column before you might be surprised to know I’ve recently worn single-use face masks, had my food shopping delivered in plastic bags and drunk out of single-use cups.

Things have been very different this year, you don’t need me to tell you that I know.

Unfortunately, I’ve been facing more than the coronavirus pandemic having been diagnosed with breast cancer last month. A shock, a mental blow at a time when the pandemic had already left me depleted.

Life, once again, took a turn for the worse and immediately changed.

Luckily, I live in the UK. Like many others I wish to say a heart-felt thank you to the NHS. As well as the actual service itself there are incredible individuals who are working in hospitals and doctor surgeries throughout this pandemic. I am so grateful for their kindness, understanding and skills, thank you.

A warm blanket of support was quickly wrapped around me, with friends picking up supplies and sending messages.

I’ve also had homemade fruit pie, casserole, bread, cookies, plastic-free chocolate, doughnuts, flowers and plants left on my doorstep to help improve our mental wellbeing, lift our spirits a little as well as fill our tummies!

So, this column isn’t on the normal eco-friendly living theme, I’ve done what I can but just trying to keep living has been the general theme round here recently.

So, single-use face masks when asked to wear them prior to tests and surgery, single-use cups of water while in hospital and single-use shopping bags as supermarkets still seem to insist on delivering food in them are unavoidable unfortunately.

I’m still able to access some eco-friendly businesses such as getting plastic-free produce delivered by Heart and Soul and reusable glass bottles of milk and orange juice from Milk and More.

The pepper plant I grew from a seed in a supermarket pepper is miraculously fruiting in November, providing a little home-grown nutrition from where it grows in the porch by the front door.

So while I pause a little, let me know how you’re living an eco-friendly life and follow my journey at: www.facebook.com/rhubarbandrunnerbeans