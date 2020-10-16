Opinion

Unwrapped grocery shopping means not a plastic bag in sight

Inside Budleigh Unwrapped Archant

In her latest column, Sarah Allen writes about visiting a no wrapping shop in Budleigh

It’s great to see a refill shop has opened in Budleigh recently.

I popped into Budleigh Unwrapped the other day just to check out what they sell and I was amazed at the range of products!

Taking a couple of clean plastic containers, I bought raisins and apple rings as well as a bar of soap which was sold unpackaged.

Next time I’ll buy more, maybe pasta, cooking oil, herbs, spices, conditioner or some chocolatey snacks!

I then went to High Street Fruit and Veg, I go most weeks and fill my basket with whatever fruit and vegetables they are selling without plastic packaging.

There were lots - mushrooms, corn on the cob, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, pears, bananas, grapes and avocado to name just a few.

Most goes straight into the basket but I have a couple of reusable fabric produce bags for smaller items like the mushrooms and they do have paper bags to choose instead of the plastic ones.

Sometimes I also go to The Crusty Cob and buy a baguette and some cakes, all sold in paper then it’s off to the beach where I sit with my flask of tea or occasionally I treat myself to a takeaway coffee, in my reusable coffee cup, from The Gingerbread House.

To be honest, I didn’t feel like shopping when I set off on this trip but I returned home feeling good!

Shopping like this isn’t just planet friendly, supporting local businesses and appreciating the natural beauty in where we live is good for the soul!

