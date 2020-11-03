Advanced search

Opinion

Sarah Allen: Recycle pumpkin lanterns after celebrating Hallowe’en

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 November 2020

SARAH ALLEN

Squirrels enjoy eating bird seed from a Hallowe'en pumpkin display

Squirrels enjoy eating bird seed from a Hallowe'en pumpkin display

Archant

Exmouth environmental campaigner Sarah Allen is urging people to recycle their pumpkins post halloween

Sarah Allen with her empty black bin. Ref exe 22 18TI 4419. Picture: Terry IfeSarah Allen with her empty black bin. Ref exe 22 18TI 4419. Picture: Terry Ife

Around 24million pumpkins will be sold in Britain this Hallowe’en. Are you one of these pumpkin purchasers? If so, what do you do with your pumpkin?

Carved into a traditional scary, style face or even a more elaborate design and lit by a candle, these jack-o’-lanterns will be seen dotted around town on windowsills and doorsteps letting everyone know Hallowe’en is here!

The scooped-out flesh - though there isn’t a lot in those grown to be carved - is often not used leading to food waste.

In fact, more than half bought will not be eaten.

Personally, I’ve been making pumpkin soup each Hallowe’en for a few years now. Combined with a few other seasonal vegetables this makes a lovely, warming autumnal meal.

However, the seeds, in my opinion, are the best part!

Separated from the flesh and washed, I keep a few to grow next year’s pumpkin and roast the rest.

I use this recipe from Jamie Oliver: https://www.jamieoliver.com/galleries/how-to-roast-pumpkin-seeds/#!8 and they are delicious!

Once we’ve finished with the pumpkin lantern, it goes into our compost bin to slowly be munched on by a range of mini beasts and becomes compost for growing more vegetables another year.

If you haven’t got a compost bin, the lantern, with candle removed, can be put in your food recycling.

I’ve seen lots of posts online about feeding pumpkins to wildlife. Apparently squirrels love them!

I don’t know if this is the case as I eat all edible parts myself!

My local squirrels don’t miss out too much as I often see one hung upside down enjoying a meal from our bird feeder!

I have, however, heard that hedgehogs should not be eating pumpkins as they can make our prickly friends ill.

It breaks my heart that our iconic hedgehogs have declined so much they are now vulnerable to extinction in the UK.

So, please do not leave pumpkins outside on the ground.

Happy Hallowe’en!

log on to www.rhubarbandrunnerbeans.co.uk for Sarah Allen’s blog

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

remembrance poppies

Pizza Garden has found a home in Exmouth

The Pizza Garden. Picture: Rosie Robertson

Emma Richardson: How amazing are we all at coming together to support other people?

These tokens are for anyone who has had a tough time this year to exchange at the counter for a free coffee and The Gingerbread House themselves started it off by buying the first ten

Laura Woodward-Drake: Why compete when you can collaborate?

Daryl Fulls and Mark Ashworth

Ubereats comes to Exmouth

Ubereats is coming to Exmouth. Picture: Ubereats

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

remembrance poppies

Pizza Garden has found a home in Exmouth

The Pizza Garden. Picture: Rosie Robertson

Emma Richardson: How amazing are we all at coming together to support other people?

These tokens are for anyone who has had a tough time this year to exchange at the counter for a free coffee and The Gingerbread House themselves started it off by buying the first ten

Laura Woodward-Drake: Why compete when you can collaborate?

Daryl Fulls and Mark Ashworth

Ubereats comes to Exmouth

Ubereats is coming to Exmouth. Picture: Ubereats

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Sarah Allen: Recycle pumpkin lanterns after celebrating Hallowe’en

Squirrels enjoy eating bird seed from a Hallowe'en pumpkin display

Inevitable second wave of homelessness expected in East Devon

Jay Colderick. Picture: Marc Astley

Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

remembrance poppies

Laura Woodward-Drake: Why compete when you can collaborate?

Daryl Fulls and Mark Ashworth

Emma Richardson: How amazing are we all at coming together to support other people?

These tokens are for anyone who has had a tough time this year to exchange at the counter for a free coffee and The Gingerbread House themselves started it off by buying the first ten