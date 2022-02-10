'We don't need 'unaffordable' housing in Exmouth...'

Opinion

Trees have been cut down near the development site - Credit: Sarah Allen

With signs going up for Goodmores Farm, the new housing estate at the edge of Exmouth, I am wondering what impact this will have on humans and nature?

This green field site, which is currently grassy fields, has planning permission for houses, employment land, a site for a primary school, a football pitch and a play area.

Permission was granted in 2018 and slightly amended recently, which now means 298 houses will be built instead of 350, and fewer hard standing areas will be included to reduce the amount of surface run-off water from the site.

Of these 298 houses, 5% will be affordable housing, so that means 95% will be unaffordable.

This amended scheme has not changed the number of affordable houses but the summary says the layout is respectful of the surroundings and the constraints on the site such as trees and hedgerows and the residential properties that lie close to the site.

East Devon District Council has approved the changes while expressing disapproval of the development as a whole.

So, how widespread are these concerns?

Cllr Geof Jung said residents in his ward wanted the whole development stopped, but this was not possible. Cllr Paul Millar said the development has ‘attracted near universal condemnation’ from people in his ward.

Potential problems include access via Marley Road. Flooding is another risk and with climate change likely to increase rain fall this is a serious consideration.

Traffic will be increased leading to more localised air pollution, light pollution and noise pollution as well as potentially impacting on safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

The low number of affordable homes seems shocking to me. Does Exmouth really need more unaffordable houses?

If we are getting new housing surely it needs to meet the needs of residents.

A recent housing task force was created in 2021 to combat the housing crisis in East Devon, according to a report by Devon Home Choice more than 2,650 households are in housing need in East Devon, the third highest in the country.

Yet we have an approved housing development in Exmouth that will provide only 5% affordable housing.

I understand this is a complex issue with lots of agencies and companies involved but this lack of joined up thinking is resulting in demand for housing outstripping supply and an increase in the housing register and homelessness. Totally unacceptable.

The application for Goodmores Farm was made in 2014. Since then there has been more understanding of the impacts of humans on the living planet as well as agreements made at COP26, yet an application from eight years ago can go ahead.

Not only this, but there has already been a number of trees cut down around the edge of the site.

I contacted 3 West Group, one of the developers who will be building on the site and asked the following questions:

Why are only 5% of the houses affordable?

What eco-friendly features will be part of the house builds?

What eco-friendly features will be part of the development as a whole?

How will the development ensure there is a biodiversity net gain?

The trees and bushes along the section of the East Devon Way that runs beside the site have been cut back. Was this done by 3 West Group? If so, why?

What is the evidence that Exmouth needs an additional primary school?

What is the flooding risk? I understand the amendments to have fewer hard standing areas. Is this sufficient to mitigate flooding when climate change is considered?

3 West Group responded immediately saying they have lots of positive news to share on most of these questions and they would be delighted to help with this column. However, I am yet to have these questions answered.

So, all I can say now is that there is a large development about to start on a green field site in Exmouth in which many people are concerned about its impact.

I plan to keep up to date with developments at Goodmores Farm, so if you would like to as well, keep an eye on my Facebook page: www.facebook.com/rhubarbandrunnerbeans