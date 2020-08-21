Advanced search

Allotment provides vegetables in a planet-friendly way, Sarah Allen column

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 August 2020

Sarah Allen with her empty black bin. Ref exe 22 18TI 4419. Picture: Terry Ife

Sarah Allen with her empty black bin. Ref exe 22 18TI 4419. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Environmental campaigner Sarah Allen writes about her allotment in her latest column

One constant thing in the last few months has been my allotment.

Constantly available during the coronavirus restrictions and constantly a joy!

The community spirit on the site, as soon as I walk through the gate, has continued to be a bonus in the process of getting fresh fruit and vegetables.

The friendly ‘Hello!’ from someone I don’t know, the gift of a cucumber or courgette, the socially distanced chats sharing thoughts and feelings as this pandemic has unfolded, as well as checking up on each other’s well-being have all been thoroughly appreciated.

My motivation to get an allotment, some 10 or 11 years ago, was the same as most, to grow my own food.

Now, I’m also motivated to provide my family with produce free from single-use packaging, that’s seasonal and has very few food miles, no chemicals,  grown in a planet-friendly way where poppies are welcome between the raspberry canes  and snails share some of the bounty!

Currently we are constantly harvesting raspberries, rhubarb, onions and courgettes as well as herbs such as rosemary, bay and mint.

Earlier in the year, we enjoyed strawberries and purple sprouting broccoli.

The tomatoes should ripen and the first runner beans should have been picked by the time this is published.

Then later in the year we are looking forward to cabbages and maybe broccoli again as the cycle continues.

See how I’m getting on and follow my gardening year on Instagram: @rhubarb.and.runner.beans

