Santa's coming to Exmouth, and here's where he's visiting

Santa is coming to Exmouth. Picture: Rotary Clubs in Exmouth

The dates, times and locations of Santa's visit to residents in Exmouth have been announced.

Both of Exmouth's Rotary clubs - Exmouth and District and Raleigh - have teamed up to provide a three-day Santa float for those living in the Brixington area.

On Monday (December 16) Santa is set to visit Byron Way, Woodsworth Close, Tennyson Way and Shakespeare Way.

On Tuesday, the float will go to Maple Drive, Redwood Close, Barrowdale Close, Rowlestone Close and Vansittart Drive.

On Wednesday the float will visit the Langstone Drive and Cheriswood Drive areas.

Residents in the Midway and Nelson Close areas of Littleham are also encouraged to listen out for Santa's sleigh on Friday, December 20.

The sleigh will be flanked by helpers who will be collecting donations for rotary charities.

This year's sleigh will be pulled by Exmouth music man John Capon, who is a senior salesman at Britannia Windows, with his special van crammed full of speakers and playing festive tunes.