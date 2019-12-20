Drake's pupils meet St Nick as he stops off at village community shop

Father Christmas pays a visit to East Budleigh Community Shop to hand out presents to pupils from Drake's Primary School. Picture: Peter Bowler Peter Bowler

Children in East Budleigh got the chance to visit Father Christmas in their very own village.

Pupils from Drake's Primary School filed in to East Budleigh's community shop, at the village hall, for the chance to give Santa any last-minute advice for their Christmas Day gifts.

Each child was given a present as a keep-sake from their encounter with Father Christmas.

He was visiting the community shop - first set up 11 years ago - in what has become an annual tradition for children of the village.

Drake's Primary School recently re-launched as an academy and joined the Links Academy Trust along with fellow Otter Valley school Otterton Primary School.

East Budleigh Community Shop moved into its village hall home six years ago thanks to the help of village volunteers.

Produce is kept at a lower price point than many other village shops and some supermarkets.

