Published: 7:00 PM April 1, 2021

Speaking simply with Sandra Sampson

One of the things that our enforced incarceration has had greatest impact on is activities that involve rituals. By definition rituals are: a sequence of activities involving gestures, words, actions, or objects, performed in a sequestered place and according to a set sequence.

For example, weddings, funerals, christenings, Christmas, Eid, Easter, Diwali, Rosh Hashana and many, many more.

These have been well and truly disrupted, cancelled or changed beyond our wildest dreams or imaginations.

Throwing much of what we once understood as the norm into disarray. For some this can be a great excuse to get rid of the old and design the new way of doing things but for many this has been too much to deal with.

During this period one of the worst things that many of us have felt has been a feeling of loss, confusion, loneliness or indeed isolation. However good virtual platforms are, they can never replace the warm handshake, the big hug or the tender kiss of a loved one. It is now recognised that this last year may have some serious long-term effects for people.

I know my own health and wellbeing will be much improved when we can get back to sharing those precious moments.

Today I read that the government are taking it so seriously they are creating a department that is designed to focus on our own health and wellbeing.

It will apparently help us tackle several diseases such as obesity both in adults and in children, poor or deteriorating mental health and wellbeing, loneliness and depression.

I hope it focuses on prevention rather than cure and living rather than existing. It may well be challenging for many of us to change habits or indeed embrace new rituals and start to focus on a new or healthier lifestyle.

Made especially harder with Easter around the corner and gatherings of six in the garden where I am sure a few glasses of wine or beer will be consumed in celebration of our partial new-found freedom.

Being fitter and stronger in body and mind benefits us individually and collectively.

We are all going to need to play our part in rebuilding lives, jobs, businesses and if you don’t look after yourself, how can you look after others?

For health underpins everything we do and gives us a real positivity and resilience. It gives us confidence and mental toughness as we face up to the individual and social challenges that face us.

Life is never easy and fair, there will be winners and losers in everything we do, it is how we deal with both these situations that matters.

If you are an ardent sports fan this is very apparent or obvious.

Both partaking in sport and watching sport gives us all an opportunity to understand that even when we lose there are still opportunities ahead to win.

Sport has the ability to brings us together, when taking part if allows us to improve our health and wellbeing and even if you cannot take part physically then actually watching sport allows us to become engaged, emotionally involved and have a better understanding of both victory and defeat.

There will always be winners and losers and coming to terms with the emotional impact of winning or losing is key to being able to develop our own humbleness and our resilience.

My husband who is a former Royal Marine and is fighting cancer always tells me that our understanding of success and failure is epitomised by the following lines in Rudyard Kipling’s poem If. “If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster and treat those two impostors just the same”

So, bring on the end of Lockdown in whatever form that may be. Springtime is here, the days are getting warmer and longer but as always be patient and go steady as we tread a careful path back to freedom.