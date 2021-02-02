Published: 8:00 AM February 2, 2021

Speaking simply with Sandra Sampson

Sandra Sampson - Credit: Sandra Sampson

Despite the ongoing stress and worries of dealing with Covid there are still lots of amazing things happening locally.

Our business Motiv-8sw has had to adapt the way it can help those who are out of work, it is vital work supporting people, especially in such difficult times when people are feeling lonely, hopeless and helpless and mental health issues are affecting so many.

This week I would like to highlight Chloe’s story, this is written in her own words but her name has been changed:

“I had applied for numerous jobs, but had never been successful, I was beginning to lose hope.

"My work coach from the Job Centre, suggested I go to this Motiv-8 workshop. From the first day I met my Motiv-8 coach, he made me believe in myself again.

"During several one to one sessions we redid my CV using key words to make my CV stand out, highlighting my strengths. My individual coach met with me a few times to help me prepare for my up-and-coming interviews, as well as give me key points to build up my confidence and self-esteem, before the actual interview.

"We did practise runs and he gave me really valuable feedback, so when I went for an interview, I was confident and calm as I had completed all the research and the preparation in advance. He made me believe in myself again, and he helped me to stop doubting myself, and he said to me one day, ;you only have a small window to sell yourself in an interview'.

"Those words will stay with me forever.”

“I started to believe in myself again. From feeling defeated for many months, I was more confident and started to engage in the group sessions we were encouraged to attend.

"We had developed together as a team sharing experiences and realising that our experiences were similar.

"I shared my experiences and listened to other people’s ideas of what worked for them and what did not work for them by using computer networking. We learnt from each other.

"Whilst our coaches, now including a work coach, were there to support us with our own independent journey back into work. They were always there, checking in on us daily to see how we were getting on and if we needed any help, with wording our CV’s or doing cover letters for jobs we applied for.

"They were literally a lifeline for me. Both were an integral part of my life, that when I did get a call for a job prospect, I was cool, calm and collected and I knew how to get across to the potential employer my strengths and how to downplay my weaknesses.

"Listening for key words describing the soft skills and behaviours they were looking for in the suitable candidate.”

“I had real success after going to the Motiv-8 workshop, personally I started feeling more confident in myself and this came across when I did a telephone interview for my current job.

"I remembered all that we learnt during the workshop about selling yourself in interview, it worked because I was put straight through to next stage of interview. I received a call a few weeks after to say I had been successful in the pre-selection of candidates.

"I think I grew 3 feet taller and I was like a pigeon with my chest puffed out, so proud of myself. I started my new job on 13 July 2020, and I am loving my job, I have learnt so much in my job role, I feel like my life has purpose again.”

Each and every one of our coaches work phenomenally hard with every individual who joins one of our programmes. They are all very special people. If you think you have what it takes in terms of patience, presence, perseverance and positive attitude we would love to hear from you on info@motiv-8sw.co.uk