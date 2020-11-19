Opinion

Sandra Sampson: Making the most of what you’ve got

We help people to get back on their feet francescoridolfi.com

In her latest column, Sandra Sampson writes about making the most of what you have

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I’m talking this week about some of my work that is very dear to me and it will hopefully demonstrate some of the work that goes on in our ‘outstanding’ county to help others.

Motiv-8sw is one of the businesses I run in Devon. For the last eight years it has helped people across Devon and nationally. People of all ages and stages who are struggling with life and its turmoil, giving them the opportunity to gain employment, training, further education or simply gain a greater sense of worth or well-being.

It is the business that I am most proud of and the one that gets me up every morning of my life.

It’s strap line which underpins its values and ethics is ‘Every Individual Matters’.

No matter your background or what has gone before, you are not judged but you are given the opportunity to now move forward in a positive way to success. Which in turn builds self-confidence, self-esteem and a sense of well-being and fulfilment.

A lot of our work is helping long-term unemployed, those suffering with mental health and anxiety, those transitioning from the military to civvy street, ex-offenders, homeless and young people that have not yet found their passion in life.

Helping them all to get back on their feet and learn that we all have something to give in this world.

The problem for many of these people is that they have either been told that they are worthless or they feel useless in a new or alien environment. Feeling that society will not forgive them, that they are good for nothing.

It is only when that mindset changes that they begin to feel able to contribute and assist in society in a valuable way.

The role of our coaches in Motiv-8 is to bring that mindset out in people and then mentor them through a credible plan.

For it is only when you change your perspective and realise that every little contribution or action to a cause, a project, a system, a product matters.

The problem is many of us initially reach for the sky and crash and burn. That is because most of us set our targets way too high as we, through all the modern media, believe that everything is accessible. From becoming a professional footballer to becoming a model or winning an Olympic medal. So, we often don’t base our targets on reality.

Even for those of us currently in employment, it is also really important to set ourselves challenges and goals that stretch us.

Easy goals afford us nothing as we benefit little from achieving them. It’s the challenging ones that are most fulfilling.

This is learning to make the most of what you’ve got; and it starts with realistic ambition.

A young man came to Motiv-8 with low self-esteem, he lived and cared for his mother who constantly challenged his self-belief, he felt useless and had no confidence.

He escaped into his books and computer as he loved numbers and sudoku, yet he always dreamed of becoming an accountant.

Motiv-8 gave him his confidence and a credible plan to become an accountant through setting realistic yet challenging targets within a credible plan. He is now a qualified accountant.

Don’t sit and bemoan the fact you cannot reach or do anything, do not become victims of your own making, think how you can contribute.

Just think of Captain Sir Tom at 100 years old and the impact he had.

Those who have crossed Motiv-8’s path are now making a real difference in life whether that be on a building site, in a shop or restaurant or at an adventure park, I have seen them all within Motiv-8.

So, when you are filled with self-pity and doubt and feeling that life has passed you by just think how you may be able to contribute.

For just as ‘Every Individual Matters’, so does every action.