Video

Sam's getting her head shaved for charity - but only if she hits fundraising target

Sam Abrahams, who is having her head shaved for charity. Picture: Sam Abrahams Archant

Sam Abrahams is looking to raise £5,000 for Stand Up to Cancer saying she will shave her head if reaches that target

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Abrahams, who is having her head shaved for charity. Picture: Sam Abrahams Sam Abrahams, who is having her head shaved for charity. Picture: Sam Abrahams

A single mum from Exmouth is sacrificing her hair to raise funds for a cancer charity, but won't be doing it for a 'penny less' than her target.

Should 46-year-old Sam Abrahams raise her £5,000 target, she will be having her head shaved in aid of Stand Up to Cancer - but only if that much is raised.

So far, Sam, of Truro Drive, has generated more than £1,700 through a Justgiving page.

The owner and musical director of the La La Choir said she wanted to do something friends and family know she wouldn't normally want to do.

Sam Abrahams, who is having her head shaved for charity. Picture: Sam Abrahams Sam Abrahams, who is having her head shaved for charity. Picture: Sam Abrahams

She said: "I didn't want to do something I enjoyed. I thought, 'what can I do to inspire people to raise lots of money for charity?'

"I do have good hair. A lot of women in my choir say they wish they had hair like line.

"I literally get stopped in the street by people asking me I get my hair cut.

"Know one will expect that I would do this - my hair is my crowning glory."

Sam was watching the Stand Up to Cancer Celebrity Bake Off when a story told on the television show brought her to tears.

This prompted her to organise a sponsored head shave set to take place at the La La Choir's summer social at Bicton Botanical Gardens in August.

Sam says the cutting will be done by the one hairdresser she will let touch her hair from Eclipse Hairdressers in Exeter.

To those people who have told her they don't want her to lose her hair, she has challenge them to make a big donation.

Sam said: "If an individual doesn't want me to do it they can pledge a single donation of £5,000 and I won't do it."

Sam fully expects to go through with the head shave though and is looking forward to raising money for a good cause.

She said: "My decision to do this has caused great shock but I know people in my choir and my family whose lives have been affected by cancer."

Anyone who wants to help Sam reach her target should go to her fundraising page