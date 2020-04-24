Plan to demolish former care home to make way for 10 new homes

Chestnuts, in Salterton Road, could be demolished. Picture: Google Archant

A building in Exmouth previously used as a care home and a opticians could be demolished to make way for 10 new dwellings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An application has been lodged with the district council to knock down an existing 10-unit house of multiple occupation at Chestnuts, in Salterton Road.

In its place, a three-storey apartment block would be constructed, and a separate dwelling would also be built.

The main block would feature nine apartments which would be a mix of two and three-bedroom flats.

In the past, the building has been home to optical consultant rooms, a guest house, a rest home, a care home and, in recent years, residential apartments.

If planning permission is granted, the site would have five three-bedroom dwellings and four two-bedroom homes.

There will be 20 car parking spaces on the site - including two for the separate dwelling – and the existing access onto Salterton Road would be maintained.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.