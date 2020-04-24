Plan to demolish former care home to make way for 10 new homes
PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:57 24 April 2020
A building in Exmouth previously used as a care home and a opticians could be demolished to make way for 10 new dwellings.
An application has been lodged with the district council to knock down an existing 10-unit house of multiple occupation at Chestnuts, in Salterton Road.
In its place, a three-storey apartment block would be constructed, and a separate dwelling would also be built.
The main block would feature nine apartments which would be a mix of two and three-bedroom flats.
In the past, the building has been home to optical consultant rooms, a guest house, a rest home, a care home and, in recent years, residential apartments.
If planning permission is granted, the site would have five three-bedroom dwellings and four two-bedroom homes.
There will be 20 car parking spaces on the site - including two for the separate dwelling – and the existing access onto Salterton Road would be maintained.
East Devon District Council will make the final decision.
