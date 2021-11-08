News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Salterton Drama Club makes spirited return to the stage

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:52 AM November 8, 2021
Man and two women

Blithe Spirit by the Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Bruce Boulton

The Salterton Drama club returns to the stage this December in Noel Coward’s famous classic Blithe Spirit. 

Directed by Richard Gomm, the play tells the tale of novelist Charles Condomine, who needs help to overcome his writer's block and seeks  inspiration from spiritualist medium Madame Arcati. He gets more than he bargains for when his deceased first wife Elvira comes through, resulting in jealousy, misunderstandings and chaos as his second wife Ruth adjusts to the presence of their visitor. 

Actor and actress performing play

A scene from Blithe Spirit performed by the Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Bruce Boulton

The cast is packed with familiar faces, including Leigh Steedman as leading man Charles, chairman Penny Hill as exasperated Ruth Condomine, and Katrina Horth as the mischievous Elvira. 

The show features plenty of laughs and lots of special effects to keep audiences entertained from beginning to end. 

Actors performing play

Another scene from Blithe Spirit, performed by the Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Bruce Boulton

Blithe Spirit runs from Monday, December 6 to Friday, December 10 at 7.30pm each night, with a final matinee performance on Saturday, December 11 at 2.30pm. 

Tickets are £12 and are available from the club's website or Budleigh TIC on 01395 445275. 


