Advanced search

Salterton Drama Club: The Haunting of Hill House

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 February 2020

Rehearsal for The Haunting of Hill House. Picture: Bruce Boulton

Rehearsal for The Haunting of Hill House. Picture: Bruce Boulton

Bruce Boulton

For their March production Salterton Drama Club are bringing a classic horror story to the Playhouse, The Haunting of Hill House, written by Shirley Jackson and adapted for the stage by F. Andrew Leslie.

A visit to a rehearsal recently already gave the strong feeling of a dark, menacing and gloomy country mansion, as another stunning set from this group began to emerge.

Dr Montague is conducting research into supernatural phenomena and gathers a group of people together hoping to unlock the past secrets and mysteries of the old house, which at times seems to shake with a power of its own. Fin O'Leary is back on the Salterton stage playing the psychic medium who tries to placate the spirits, and together with some regular SDC players and some new faces all should make for a gripping evening.

The show runs from Monday, March 2 until Saturday, March 7. Tickets are available from www.saltertondrama.co.uk or the TIC on 01395 445275.

'TRICIA BARCLAY

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Guardian Angel set to descend on Exmouth beach

Brendan with his six-foot angel creation. Picture: Brendan Rawlings

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Heavy traffic after Exmouth town centre collision

Police slow sign

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Guardian Angel set to descend on Exmouth beach

Brendan with his six-foot angel creation. Picture: Brendan Rawlings

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Heavy traffic after Exmouth town centre collision

Police slow sign

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town latest - washout across the board for the Town senior teams on another soggy Saturday

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Salterton Drama Club: The Haunting of Hill House

Rehearsal for The Haunting of Hill House. Picture: Bruce Boulton

Storm Dennis set to batter Devon this weekend

There were huge waves in Ilfracombe as the legacy of Storm Ciara battered the town on Tuesday morning (February 11). Picture: Marion Callaghan

Family events and activities for the February half-term

Take the children out and about for half-term. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions

Will ‘Storm Dennis’ be the menace that disrupts Town plans for another special promotion?

Exmouth Town's Southern Road pitch the morning after the night before when Town defeated Cribbs 5-0. Picture: MARTIN COOK
Drive 24