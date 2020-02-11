Salterton Drama Club: The Haunting of Hill House

Rehearsal for The Haunting of Hill House. Picture: Bruce Boulton Bruce Boulton

For their March production Salterton Drama Club are bringing a classic horror story to the Playhouse, The Haunting of Hill House, written by Shirley Jackson and adapted for the stage by F. Andrew Leslie.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A visit to a rehearsal recently already gave the strong feeling of a dark, menacing and gloomy country mansion, as another stunning set from this group began to emerge.

Dr Montague is conducting research into supernatural phenomena and gathers a group of people together hoping to unlock the past secrets and mysteries of the old house, which at times seems to shake with a power of its own. Fin O'Leary is back on the Salterton stage playing the psychic medium who tries to placate the spirits, and together with some regular SDC players and some new faces all should make for a gripping evening.

The show runs from Monday, March 2 until Saturday, March 7. Tickets are available from www.saltertondrama.co.uk or the TIC on 01395 445275.

'TRICIA BARCLAY