Salterton Drama Club present 'comedy of errors' Harvey

PUBLISHED: 17:30 29 May 2019

Peter Davis as Elwood in Harvey, by the Salterton Drama Club. Picture: Mike Kerswill

Peter Davis as Elwood in Harvey, by the Salterton Drama Club. Picture: Mike Kerswill

Peter Davis plays Elwood, whose imaginary friend the giant rabbit Harvey causes embarrassment to his social-climbing sister

Rehearsals are well underway for Harvey, the Pulitzer Prize winning comedy by Mary Chase, and Salterton Drama Cub's next production at the Budleigh Salterton Playhouse.

Elwood P Dowd is the epitome of a perfect gentleman, but much to the consternation of his family he has an imaginary friend "Harvey", who is six feet tall, looks like a rabbit, and whom he insists on introducing to everyone he meets.

Elwood's embarrassed, social-climbing sister Myrtle decides to have him committed to a sanatorium and a "comedy of errors" ensues. Popular Salterton regulars David Holt and Dianne Nicholls are playing Judge Gaffney and Myrtle and will be joined in the production by some other familiar local performers together with some new faces to the Salterton stage, including Peter Davis from Torquay in the role of Elwood. Harvey runs from Monday, June 3 - Friday 7 at 7.30pm, Saturday Matinee 2.30pm. Tickets £10 from Budleigh Salterton TIC 01395 445275

