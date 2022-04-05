Review: The Hollow, Salterton Drama Club

The Salterton Drama Club’s latest production was Agatha Christie’s classic country house mystery The Hollow. This Christie whodunnit is a much slower paced narrative, focusing more on the characters and their development rather than action packed scenes. There are many variations of this novel and this particular version omitted Christie’s famous character, Hercule Poirot, which even Christie herself admits in her autobiography that she regretted including the character in the original novel.

A scene from The Hollow, by Agatha Christie - Credit: Bruce Boulton

The set, per usual, did not disappoint. The Salterton Drama Club always excel themselves on their fine sets, props and costumes and this production was certainly no different. The sunny country house setting was recognised immediately, with the clever creation of a conservatory including patio doors and a delightful painted cloth representing the unseen exterior. The lighting and sound should also be praised, especially the exquisitely timed radio which was impressive to say the least.

Salterton Drama Club perform The Hollow - Credit: Bruce Boulton

This was certainly a collaborative production, with no obvious leading role. Every character contributed a crucial piece of the puzzle and each was portrayed convincingly with purpose and diction. The role of Lady Angkatell was made for Kim Clark, who performed with ease and produced many of the light-hearted, humorous moments throughout the evening. Another stand-out performance was Leonie Motler as Henrietta Angkatell, a role with an incredible number of lines but Leonie never skipped a beat, she was a joy to watch. Daniel Hill, as John Cristow, had wonderful stage presence, each line was delivered meaningfully, and his multiple infidelities had audience members jumping from one suspect to the next. Molly Morton, as the multifaceted Gerda Cristow, performed her role beautifully, Molly demonstrated her experienced acting skills and performed the surprise switch of her character so competently, shocking the audience at the conclusion of the play with the double twist ending. There were so many fantastic, accomplished actors within this ensemble cast and all of them should be congratulated for their individual performances.

A scene from the Agatha Christie whodunnit The Hollow - Credit: Bruce Boulton

A scene from The Hollow - Credit: Bruce Boulton

Salterton Drama Club members in The Hollow - Credit: Bruce Boulton

The country house whodunnit The Hollow - Credit: Bruce Boulton

Not only do the directors need to be applauded on a very well cast play, but also the superbly conceived staging. Both directors did a fantastic job, the thought that was put into every aspect clearly showed. I look forward to what the Salterton Drama Club have in store next.



