The Salterton Drama club returned to the stage with one of Noel Coward’s most loved plays, the popular spooky farce Blithe Spirit’.

The theatre was filled with music of the era and the setting of the stage was incredibly detailed. Every inch of the set was well planned, each piece of furniture down to the ornaments were classic 1930s and with such a fantastic use of space the audience felt like they were sitting in the room witnessing the action unfold.

Blithe Spirit, Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Alix Kelman

The play began with the wonderfully comical Edith (Karen Lyon) who immediately won the audience’s hearts with her lovely portrayal of the soft-spoken housekeeper. This was shortly followed by the two leads Ruth and Charles Condomine (Penny Hill and Leigh Steedman) who along with Elvira (Katrina Horth) were the truly stand-out performances of the play. This trio showcased their abilities with ease and set the pace beautifully. The thought that was put into every line, side glance and even glare at times worked wonderfully with the script, and you truly felt every awkward moment between this comical love triangle. There were lovely farcical scenes between the contrasting characters, Ruth and Elvira, including hilarious ghostly slapstick moments. The highs and lows of the script were incredibly well done; even when the pace itself slowed there was never a dull moment and though this is a farce at its core, you felt the pain and anguish of the unfolding events through these truly talented actors.

Blithe Spirit, Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Alix Kelman

Madame Arcarti (Wendy Gomm) was performed with a great sense of whimsical theatricality and entwined both comedy and mysticism. Completing this well-cast ensemble were Dr and Mrs Bradman (Phil Rogers and Kim Clark) who were well characterised and acted with ease. All the actors had clear vocalisation, every word was heard with purpose which is no small feat with a fast-paced script such as this.

Blithe Spirit, Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Alix Kelman

The set was the key player in this production and had audience members laughing and gasping at the same time. I was truly in awe of Elvira’s first entrance, this was cleverly done and well executed, a true piece of theatre magic. The final scene, which was expertly paced by Leigh Steedman, had audience members jumping out their seats shortly followed by howls of laughter as the whole set collapsed around him.

Blithe Spirit, Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Alix Kelman

This was a fully encompassing production weaving all-action scenes with some lovely sincere moments between the actors. Everything down to the costumes, sound, makeup and lighting had been incredibly well thought out and executed, which complimented this strong, accomplished cast. What a fantastic return to the theatre for Salterton Drama Club.



