Christian festival coming to Budleigh

The first performance of the Christian Salt and Light festival is being hosted by Temple Methodist Church in Budleigh Salterton this.

The Salt and Light performance will take place on Wednesday, August 31, at 7:30pm, by the Christian production company L.A.M.P.S.

The show will feature shanties, stories and spoken word tales of the first disciples.

The performance is being hosted at Budleigh, before moving onto other dates including Bude, Northants, Radleigh and Ilfracombe later in the year.

A spokesperson for the salt and light festival said: “Salt and Light are set on the shores of Lake Galilee, in AD 30, in the little fishing community of Capernaum and features a combination of Shanties, Stories and Spoken Word Tales of the first disciples and will appeal to all age groups.”

Tickets are £10 on the door or can be booked in advance for £8.50 through ticket source here www.ticketsource.co.uk/temple-budleigh-methodist-church/salt-and-light/e-epvzyv