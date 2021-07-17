Published: 6:00 PM July 17, 2021 Updated: 1:49 PM July 20, 2021

A pioneering East Devon hair and beauty salon has received an accolade in the South West of England Prestige Awards.

Salon 8, in Woodbury was declared 'new hair and beauty salon of the year’.

Salon 8 is an independent unisex hair and beauty salon in the heart of the village, owned and operated by professional hair stylist Stephinie Murdoch.

Stephinie said: "We were nominated and recognised for our outstanding customer care, our consistent quality of work and our eco friendly ethos with the steps we’ve taken to help the environment including providing a product refill bar for clients.

"We wouldn’t be where we are without our amazing clients and the unwavering support they have shown. A big factor to our win was the reviews shared about experiences to which we are incredibly grateful."

The salon offers a full range of hair services, as well as hair styling services for weddings and special events.

It uses ethical products which have natural and organic ingredients, are cruelty free and in eco-friendly packaging.

They also use and retail vegan brand InSight and encourage clients to be eco-friendly by refilling empty containers with hair treatments from the product refill bar.

Bloom Nails & Beauty, who occupy two of the salon’s treatment rooms, further offers a range of beauty treatments to all clients.

The judges were impressed by the company’s commitment to being an eco-friendly salon that cares about the effect of the products and packaging it uses, and encourages its clients to do the same.

“It is clear the care and attention the salon practises also extends to its clients, who receive a personal experience from the moment they step into the salon, starting with a detailed consultation.

“Although the salon only opened in 2019, its warm and friendly atmosphere has allowed it to become a welcomed hub for the community to gather and socialise.

“However, this wouldn’t have been possible without the consistent outstanding quality of its hair and beauty services.”